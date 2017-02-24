DGAP-DD: m4e AG (english)

Erweiterte Funktionen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


24.02.2017 / 19:08 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a) Name


Name and legal form: TSC Holding B.V.


2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status


Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Cees Last name(s): Wessels Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body


b) Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name


m4e AG


b) LEI




4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code


Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0MSEQ3


b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s) 2.55 EUR 1203600.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information


Price Aggregated volume 2.55 EUR 1203600.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction


2017-02-24; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction


Outside a trading venue



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


24.02.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: m4e AG Altlaufstr. 42 85635 Höhenkirchen-Siegertsbrunn Germany Internet: www.m4e.de




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


33137 24.02.2017



Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
2,25 € 2,478 € -0,228 € -9,20% 24.02./19:53
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A0MSEQ3 A0MSEQ 3,30 € 2,22 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		2,25 € -9,20%  19:52
Düsseldorf 2,372 € +0,59%  08:05
Xetra 2,475 € 0,00%  22.02.17
Stuttgart 2,41 € -0,04%  17:15
Frankfurt 2,343 € -2,42%  19:18
Hamburg 2,343 € -3,22%  08:09
Berlin 2,28 € -3,51%  19:55
  = Realtime
