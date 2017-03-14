DGAP-DD: init innovation in traffic systems SE (english)
14.03.17 12:36
dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: init innovation in traffic systems SE english
^ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
14.03.2017 / 12:20 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title: Dr. First name: Gottfried Last name(s): Greschner
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
init innovation in traffic systems SE
b) LEI
391200ZOAI9BOLGC1D37
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share ISIN: DE0005759807
b) Nature of the transaction
Transfer of Managing Board bonuses
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s) 14.20 EUR 31240.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume 14.20 EUR 31240.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2017-03-10; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English Company: init innovation in traffic systems SE Käppelestraße 4-10 76131 Karlsruhe Germany Internet: www.initse.com
33563 14.03.2017
