DGAP-DD: init innovation in traffic systems SE (english)

14.03.17 12:30
^ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


14.03.2017 / 12:14 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a) Name


Title: Dr. First name: Jürgen Last name(s): Greschner


2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body


b) Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name


init innovation in traffic systems SE


b) LEI


391200ZOAI9BOLGC1D37


4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code


Type: Share ISIN: DE0007579807


b) Nature of the transaction


Transfer of Managing Board bonuses


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s) 14.20 EUR 31240.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information


Price Aggregated volume 14.20 EUR 31240.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction


2017-03-10; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction


Outside a trading venue



14.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


Language: English Company: init innovation in traffic systems SE Käppelestraße 4-10 76131 Karlsruhe Germany Internet: www.initse.com




33561 14.03.2017


Bitte warten...