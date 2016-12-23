DGAP-DD: curasan AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.12.2016 / 11:37 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Name and legal form: Dr. Wilke Management & Consulting GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Detlef Last name(s): Wilke Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

curasan AG

b) LEI

391200YUNR21SPCTPK50

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005494538

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 1.04 EUR 20800.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 1.0400 EUR 20800.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2016-12-23; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Language: English Company: curasan AG Lindigstraße 4 63801 Kleinostheim Germany Internet: www.curasan.de

