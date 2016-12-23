Erweiterte Funktionen



23.12.16 11:33
dpa-AFX


DGAP-DD: curasan AG english


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


23.12.2016 / 11:17 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a) Name


Title: First name: Michael Last name(s): Schlenk


2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body


b) Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name


curasan AG


b) LEI


391200YUNR21SPCTPK50


4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code


Type: Share ISIN: DE0005494538


b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s) 1.04 EUR 52000.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information


Price Aggregated volume 1.0400 EUR 52000.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction


2016-12-23; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction


Outside a trading venue



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


23.12.2016 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: curasan AG Lindigstraße 4 63801 Kleinostheim Germany Internet: www.curasan.de




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


32043 23.12.2016



MMMM


