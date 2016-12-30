Erweiterte Funktionen

30.12.16 15:04
DGAP-DD: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft english


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


30.12.2016 / 14:48 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a) Name


Name and legal form: KB Holding GmbH


2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status


Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Heinz Hermann Last name(s): Thiele Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body


b) Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name


Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft


b) LEI


5299003HAEOUVX3HWX43


4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code


Type: Share ISIN: DE0007667107


b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s) 56.06000 EUR 33658031.58 EUR


d) Aggregated information


Price Aggregated volume 56.0600 EUR 33658031.5800 EUR


e) Date of the transaction


2016-12-28; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction


Outside a trading venue



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


30.12.2016 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft Vosslohstr. 4 58791 Werdohl Germany Internet: www.vossloh.com




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


32097 30.12.2016



MMMM


Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
59,61 € 59,48 € 0,13 € +0,22% 30.12./14:05
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0007667107 766710 60,53 € 45,24 €
Werte im Artikel
 plus
+0,53%
59,61 plus
+0,22%
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		59,709 € +0,35%  13:55
Hamburg 59,29 € +1,18%  08:09
Hannover 59,29 € +1,18%  08:10
Frankfurt 59,764 € +0,97%  08:00
Stuttgart 59,83 € +0,81%  13:30
München 59,57 € +0,64%  13:55
Berlin 59,82 € +0,55%  14:03
Xetra 59,61 € +0,22%  14:05
Düsseldorf 59,30 € -0,13%  09:42
