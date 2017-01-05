DGAP-DD: Vita 34 AG (english)

Erweiterte Funktionen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


05.01.2017 / 09:02 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a) Name


Title: Dr. First name: Holger Last name(s): Födisch


2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body


b) Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name


Vita 34 AG


b) LEI


529900OEWA4GSZEZ4P40


4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code


Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0BL849


b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s) 5.553 EUR 3131.89 EUR 5.543 EUR 6479.77 EUR 5.550 EUR 6476.85 EUR 5.552 EUR 555.20 EUR 5.583 EUR 2791.50 EUR 5.501 EUR 11002.00 EUR 5.550 EUR 5550.00 EUR 5.581 EUR 5581.00 EUR 5.500 EUR 19250.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information


Price Aggregated volume 5.5289 EUR 60818.2100 EUR


e) Date of the transaction


2017-01-03; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction


Name: XETRA MIC: XETR



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


05.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: Vita 34 AG Deutscher Platz 5a 04103 Leipzig Germany Internet: www.vita34.de




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


32163 05.01.2017



