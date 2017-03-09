DGAP-DD: Vectron Systems AG (english)

Erweiterte Funktionen



^ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


09.03.2017 / 14:47 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a) Name


Title: First name: Christian Last name(s): Ehlers


2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body


b) Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name


Vectron Systems AG


b) LEI


529900FM8YZZ3AQ4S269


4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code


Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0KEXC7


b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s) 81.40 EUR 50000.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information


Price Aggregated volume 81.4000 EUR 50000.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction


2017-03-07; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction


Name: Deutsche Börse AG MIC: XFRA



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


09.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: Vectron Systems AG Willy-Brandt-Weg 41 48155 Münster Germany Internet: www.vectron.de




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


33443 09.03.2017


Bitte warten...