DGAP-DD: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG (english)

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Georg Last name(s): Pollert

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG

b) LEI

529900W51PINCFFALS96

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0JL9W6

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 13.30544 EUR 66527.24 EUR 13.281250 EUR 66406.25 EUR 13.256592 EUR 66282.96 EUR 13.258094 EUR 66290.47 EUR 13.103814 EUR 65519.07 EUR 13.200000 EUR 66000.00 EUR 13.170400 EUR 65852.00 EUR 13.200000 EUR 66000.00 EUR 13.101654 EUR 65508.27 EUR 13.25000 EUR 66250.00 EUR 13.204434 EUR 66022.17 EUR 13.208696 EUR 66043.48 EUR 13.15000 EUR 65750.00 EUR 13.2600 EUR 66300.00 EUR 13.2200 EUR 66100.00 EUR 13.265002 EUR 132650.02 EUR 13.280806 EUR 66404.03 EUR 13.2500 EUR 29415.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 13.2219 EUR 1219320.9600 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2017-03-09; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA, Frankfurt am Main MIC: XETR

Language: English Company: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG Ritterstraße 23 (Oelßners Hof) 04109 Leipzig Germany Internet: www.verbio.de

14.03.2017

