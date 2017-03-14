DGAP-DD: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG (english)

Erweiterte Funktionen



^ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


14.03.2017 / 10:29 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a) Name


Title: Dr. First name: Georg Last name(s): Pollert


2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body


b) Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name


VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG


b) LEI


529900W51PINCFFALS96


4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code


Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0JL9W6


b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s) 13.25 EUR 2120.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information


Price Aggregated volume 13.25 EUR 2120.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction


2017-03-09; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction


Name: Tradegate, Berlin MIC: TGAT



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


14.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG Ritterstraße 23 (Oelßners Hof) 04109 Leipzig Germany Internet: www.verbio.de




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


33545 14.03.2017


°



