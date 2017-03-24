Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "United Internet":

DGAP-DD: United Internet AG english

^ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

24.03.2017 / 15:33 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





---------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title: First name: Martin Last name(s): Witt

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

United Internet AG

b) LEI

3VEKWPJHTD4NKMBVG947

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005089031

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 40.049 EUR 80098.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 40.049 EUR 80098.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2017-03-24; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Tradegate MIC: TGAT

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

24.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: United Internet AG Elgendorfer Straße 57 56410 Montabaur Germany Internet: www.united-internet.de

End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

33915 24.03.2017

°

MMMM