24.03.17 15:50
dpa-AFX


DGAP-DD: United Internet AG english


^ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


24.03.2017 / 15:33 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a) Name


Title: First name: Martin Last name(s): Witt


2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body


b) Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name


United Internet AG


b) LEI


3VEKWPJHTD4NKMBVG947


4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code


Type: Share ISIN: DE0005089031


b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s) 40.049 EUR 80098.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information


Price Aggregated volume 40.049 EUR 80098.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction


2017-03-24; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction


Name: Tradegate MIC: TGAT



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


24.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: United Internet AG Elgendorfer Straße 57 56410 Montabaur Germany Internet: www.united-internet.de




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


33915 24.03.2017


°



