Erweiterte Funktionen



DGAP-DD: TWINTEC AG (english)




03.01.17 15:43
dpa-AFX


DGAP-DD: TWINTEC AG english


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


03.01.2017 / 15:27 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a) Name


Title: First name: Roger Last name(s): Kavena


2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body


b) Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name


TWINTEC AG


b) LEI


529900LYUYY2N0PTKD95


4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code


Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0LSAT7


b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s) 0.60 EUR 120000.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information


Price Aggregated volume 0.60 EUR 120000.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction


2016-12-29; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction


Outside a trading venue



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


03.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: TWINTEC AG Eduard-Rhein-Straße 21 - 23 53639 Königswinter Germany Internet: www.twintec.de




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


32143 03.01.2017



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme - Einstieg von Star-Geologe Klaus Eckhof steht unmittelbar bevor!
466% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining!  
 
Monument Mining Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,561 € 0,55 € 0,011 € +2,00% 03.01./19:06
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A0LSAT7 A0LSAT 1,00 € 0,51 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,589 € +10,92%  19:44
München 0,569 € +4,60%  08:53
Düsseldorf 0,558 € +2,39%  09:59
Frankfurt 0,561 € +2,00%  19:06
Stuttgart 0,56 € +1,82%  17:15
Berlin 0,551 € +1,29%  08:00
Hamburg 0,551 € +1,10%  08:09
Xetra 0,569 € -0,18%  12:17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme - Einstieg von Star-Geologe Klaus Eckhof steht unmittelbar bevor! 466% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining!

Monument Mining Limited
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
402 Twintec - Aktienumsätze explo. 16:13
1926 TwinTec AG ( WKN: A0LSAT. 07.11.16
7 Regierung beschließt erneute F. 11.12.11
16 Diese Aktie sollte man haben 28.12.10
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...