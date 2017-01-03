DGAP-DD: TWINTEC AG (english)
03.01.17 15:43
DGAP-DD: TWINTEC AG english
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
03.01.2017 / 15:27 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title: First name: Roger Last name(s): Kavena
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
TWINTEC AG
b) LEI
529900LYUYY2N0PTKD95
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0LSAT7
b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s) 0.60 EUR 120000.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume 0.60 EUR 120000.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2016-12-29; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
03.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English Company: TWINTEC AG Eduard-Rhein-Straße 21 - 23 53639 Königswinter Germany Internet: www.twintec.de
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,561 €
|0,55 €
|0,011 €
|+2,00%
|03.01./19:06
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A0LSAT7
|A0LSAT
|1,00 €
|0,51 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,589 €
|+10,92%
|19:44
|München
|0,569 €
|+4,60%
|08:53
|Düsseldorf
|0,558 €
|+2,39%
|09:59
|Frankfurt
|0,561 €
|+2,00%
|19:06
|Stuttgart
|0,56 €
|+1,82%
|17:15
|Berlin
|0,551 €
|+1,29%
|08:00
|Hamburg
|0,551 €
|+1,10%
|08:09
|Xetra
|0,569 €
|-0,18%
|12:17
