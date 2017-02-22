DGAP-DD: TUI AG (english)
22.02.17 16:23
DGAP-DD: TUI AG english
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
22.02.2017 / 16:08 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title: First name: Peter Last name(s): Long
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
TUI AG
b) LEI
529900SL2WSPV293B552
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share ISIN: DE000TUAG000
b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s) 13.345 EUR 25942.68 EUR 13.345 EUR 5738.35 EUR 13.345 EUR 640.56 EUR 13.31 EUR 3287.57 EUR 13.31 EUR 3287.57 EUR 13.31 EUR 3287.57 EUR 13.3 EUR 1343.3 EUR 13.3 EUR 1609.3 EUR 13.3 EUR 2553.6 EUR 13.3 EUR 957.6 EUR 13.3 EUR 2753.1 EUR 13.29 EUR 5249.55 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume 13.32645 EUR 56650.7500 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2017-02-21; UTC±0
f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA MIC: XETR
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Company: TUI AG Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4 30625 Hannover Germany
33075 22.02.2017
