Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "TUI":

DGAP-DD: TUI AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.02.2017 / 16:36 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





---------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title: First name: Peter Last name(s): Long

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

TUI AG

b) LEI

529900SL2WSPV293B552

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000TUAG000

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 13.1425 EUR 275.99 EUR 13.1675 EUR 1685.44 EUR 13.2275 EUR 3029.1 EUR 13.285 EUR 79.71 EUR 13.2675 EUR 2242.21 EUR 13.2725 EUR 1154.71 EUR 13.2775 EUR 1035.65 EUR 13.2925 EUR 1701.44 EUR 13.2875 EUR 996.56 EUR 13.2875 EUR 504.93 EUR 13.29 EUR 1515.06 EUR 13.28 EUR 1646.72 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 13.25606 EUR 15867.5100 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2017-02-20; UTC±0

f) Place of the transaction

Name: UBS MTF MIC: XUBS

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

21.02.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: TUI AG Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4 30625 Hannover Germany Internet: www.tuigroup.com

End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

33043 21.02.2017

MMMM