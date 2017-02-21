Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "TUI":

DGAP-DD: TUI AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.02.2017 / 16:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title: First name: Peter Last name(s): Long

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

TUI AG

b) LEI

529900SL2WSPV293B552

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000TUAG000

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 13.1425 EUR 1117.11 EUR 13.195 EUR 1147.97 EUR 13.2325 EUR 277.88 EUR 13.2375 EUR 701.59 EUR 13.2675 EUR 1578.83 EUR 13.2675 EUR 66.34 EUR 13.2775 EUR 119.5 EUR 13.2875 EUR 597.94 EUR 13.2825 EUR 464.89 EUR 13.28 EUR 278.88 EUR 13.2975 EUR 1196.78 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 13.24157 EUR 7547.7000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2017-02-20; UTC±0

f) Place of the transaction

Name: TURQUOISE DARK MIC: TRQM

Language: English Company: TUI AG Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4 30625 Hannover Germany Internet: www.tuigroup.com

33035 21.02.2017

