DGAP-DD: TUI AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.02.2017 / 16:15 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title: First name: Peter Last name(s): Long

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

TUI AG

b) LEI

529900SL2WSPV293B552

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000TUAG000

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 13.205 EUR 3565.35 EUR 13.255 EUR 3273.99 EUR 13.24 EUR 3270.28 EUR 13.245 EUR 1324.5 EUR 13.245 EUR 1947.02 EUR 13.24 EUR 3627.76 EUR 13.24 EUR 2224.32 EUR 13.24 EUR 1045.96 EUR 13.25 EUR 3272.75 EUR 13.255 EUR 6627.5 EUR 13.3 EUR 3724 EUR 13.28 EUR 1434.24 EUR 13.28 EUR 6640 EUR 13.28 EUR 3280.16 EUR 13.285 EUR 1461.35 EUR 13.285 EUR 2683.57 EUR 13.28 EUR 1328 EUR 13.295 EUR 4254.4 EUR 13.285 EUR 4012.07 EUR 13.285 EUR 2032.61 EUR 13.285 EUR 983.09 EUR 13.28 EUR 79.68 EUR 13.28 EUR 4940.16 EUR 13.285 EUR 1992.75 EUR 13.29 EUR 1422.03 EUR 13.29 EUR 810.69 EUR 13.29 EUR 79.74 EUR 13.29 EUR 2046.66 EUR 13.285 EUR 2032.61 EUR 13.285 EUR 1952.9 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 13.26876 EUR 77370.1200 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2017-02-20; UTC±0

f) Place of the transaction

Name: BATS EUROPE -BXE ORDER BOOKS MIC: BATE

Language: English Company: TUI AG Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4 30625 Hannover Germany Internet: www.tuigroup.com

33025 21.02.2017

