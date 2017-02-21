DGAP-DD: TUI AG (english)
21.02.17 16:28
dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: TUI AG english
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
21.02.2017 / 16:12 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title: First name: Peter Last name(s): Long
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
TUI AG
b) LEI
529900SL2WSPV293B552
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share ISIN: DE000TUAG000
b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s) 13.1975 EUR 343.14 EUR 13.235 EUR 79.41 EUR 13.2475 EUR 1059.8 EUR 13.285 EUR 1368.36 EUR 13.2875 EUR 411.91 EUR 13.285 EUR 916.67 EUR 13.275 EUR 371.7 EUR 13.2725 EUR 875.99 EUR 13.29 EUR 186.06 EUR 13.275 EUR 2402.78 EUR 13.275 EUR 2389.5 EUR 13.29 EUR 1049.91 EUR 13.2925 EUR 2339.48 EUR 13.3025 EUR 2048.59 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume 13.28019 EUR 15843.27 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2017-02-20; UTC±0
f) Place of the transaction
Name: BATS EUROPE -BXE DARK ORDER BOOK MIC: BATD
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
21.02.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English Company: TUI AG Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4 30625 Hannover Germany Internet: www.tuigroup.com
End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------
33023 21.02.2017
