DGAP-DD: TUI AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.02.2017 / 17:52 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title: First name: Peter Last name(s): Long

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

TUI AG

b) LEI

529900SL2WSPV293B552

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000TUAG000

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 13.615 EUR 3635.205 EUR 13.625 EUR 4659.75 EUR 13.5 EUR 5103 EUR 13.5 EUR 6750 EUR 13.5 EUR 4860 EUR 13.5 EUR 3928.5 EUR 13.5 EUR 6750 EUR 13.5 EUR 3631.5 EUR 13.5 EUR 3415.5 EUR 13.5 EUR 4576.5 EUR 13.5 EUR 5089.5 EUR 13.5 EUR 405 EUR 13.5 EUR 3348 EUR 13.5 EUR 54 EUR 13.5 EUR 175.5 EUR 13.5 EUR 5319 EUR 13.5 EUR 27 EUR 13.5 EUR 3672 EUR 13.5 EUR 4590 EUR 13.5 EUR 108 EUR 13.5 EUR 7020 EUR 13.5 EUR 6372 EUR 13.5 EUR 1809 EUR 13.5 EUR 1080 EUR 13.5 EUR 526.5 EUR 13.5 EUR 2713.5 EUR 13.5 EUR 189 EUR 13.5 EUR 4549.5 EUR 13.5 EUR 6750 EUR 13.435 EUR 4111.11 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 13.5069 EUR 105218.7510 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2017-02-15; UTC±0

f) Place of the transaction

Name: TURQUOISE MIC: TRQX

Language: English Company: TUI AG Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4 30625 Hannover Germany Internet: www.tuigroup.com

32977 20.02.2017

