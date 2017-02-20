Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "TUI":

DGAP-DD: TUI AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.02.2017 / 17:48 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title: First name: Peter Last name(s): Long

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

TUI AG

b) LEI

529900SL2WSPV293B552

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000TUAG000

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 13.79 EUR 868.77 EUR 13.79 EUR 3226.86 EUR 13.7875 EUR 8713.7 EUR 13.775 EUR 9504.75 EUR 13.775 EUR 5082.975 EUR 13.775 EUR 6763.525 EUR 13.775 EUR 7507.375 EUR 13.775 EUR 4890.125 EUR 13.75 EUR 1100 EUR 13.71 EUR 2412.96 EUR 13.71 EUR 6923.55 EUR 13.725 EUR 3307.725 EUR 13.715 EUR 1522.365 EUR 13.665 EUR 7010.145 EUR 13.665 EUR 3211.275 EUR 13.64 EUR 3287.24 EUR 13.65 EUR 3289.65 EUR 13.62 EUR 1334.76 EUR 13.62 EUR 5284.56 EUR 13.615 EUR 3281.215 EUR 13.5075 EUR 1215.675 EUR 13.5 EUR 8599.5 EUR 13.5 EUR 2214 EUR 13.5 EUR 3253.5 EUR 13.5 EUR 3510 EUR 13.5 EUR 6804 EUR 13.5 EUR 3253.5 EUR 13.5 EUR 4792.5 EUR 13.5 EUR 6142.5 EUR 13.5 EUR 2403 EUR 13.5 EUR 2646 EUR 13.5 EUR 2430 EUR 13.5 EUR 10705.5 EUR 13.5 EUR 3982.5 EUR 13.445 EUR 2057.085 EUR 13.45 EUR 6482.9 EUR 13.435 EUR 5683.005 EUR 13.435 EUR 6381.625 EUR 13.435 EUR 2566.085 EUR 13.435 EUR 3237.835 EUR 13.4375 EUR 3238.4375 EUR 13.425 EUR 1960.05 EUR 13.415 EUR 4011.085 EUR 13.42 EUR 3328.16 EUR 13.44 EUR 6558.72 EUR 13.435 EUR 5844.225 EUR 13.42 EUR 7421.26 EUR 13.42 EUR 3234.22 EUR 13.425 EUR 3235.425 EUR 13.423 EUR 1302.031 EUR 13.423 EUR 3073.867 EUR 13.435 EUR 3237.835 EUR 13.435 EUR 6301.015 EUR 13.4375 EUR 4635.9375 EUR 13.4325 EUR 13163.85 EUR 13.43 EUR 3236.63 EUR 13.4325 EUR 3371.5575 EUR 13.435 EUR 7631.08 EUR 13.4375 EUR 7551.875 EUR 13.4375 EUR 886.875 EUR 13.435 EUR 8275.96 EUR 13.435 EUR 1679.375 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 13.5395 EUR 280064.5575 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2017-02-15; UTC±0

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Barclays LX MIC: LXEU

Language: English Company: TUI AG Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4 30625 Hannover Germany Internet: www.tuigroup.com

32973 20.02.2017

