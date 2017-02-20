DGAP-DD: TUI AG (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "TUI":

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title: First name: Peter Last name(s): Long

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

TUI AG

b) LEI

529900SL2WSPV293B552

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000TUAG000

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 13.815 EUR 1740.69 EUR 13.81 EUR 6656.42 EUR 13.805 EUR 1463.33 EUR 13.785 EUR 3322.185 EUR 13.72 EUR 6860 EUR 13.64 EUR 3287.24 EUR 13.5 EUR 6750 EUR 13.5 EUR 4050 EUR 13.5 EUR 6750 EUR 13.5 EUR 7425 EUR 13.5 EUR 3807 EUR 13.5 EUR 6750 EUR 13.5 EUR 526.5 EUR 13.5 EUR 2700 EUR 13.5 EUR 1809 EUR 13.5 EUR 2700 EUR 13.5 EUR 918 EUR 13.5 EUR 1053 EUR 13.425 EUR 2161.425 EUR 13.425 EUR 630.975 EUR 13.415 EUR 724.41 EUR 13.44 EUR 5617.92 EUR 13.435 EUR 658.315 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 13.5667 EUR 78361.2592 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2017-02-15; UTC±0

f) Place of the transaction

Name: BATS EUROPE - CXE ORDER BOOKS MIC: CHIX

