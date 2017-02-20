Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "TUI":

DGAP-DD: TUI AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title: First name: Peter Last name(s): Long

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

TUI AG

b) LEI

529900SL2WSPV293B552

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000TUAG000

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 13.5 EUR 3253.5 EUR 13.5 EUR 2362.5 EUR 13.5 EUR 6493.5 EUR 13.5 EUR 3820.5 EUR 13.4325 EUR 1477.575 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 13.4942 EUR 17407.5180 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2017-02-15; UTC±0

f) Place of the transaction

Name: BATS EUROPE - CXE DARK ORDER BOOK MIC: CHID

Language: English Company: TUI AG Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4 30625 Hannover Germany Internet: www.tuigroup.com

32969 20.02.2017

