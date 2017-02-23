Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Diebold":
 Aktien    


DGAP-DD: TUI AG (english)




23.02.17 16:26
dpa-AFX


DGAP-DD: TUI AG english


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


23.02.2017 / 16:10 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a) Name


Name and legal form: Unifirm Limited


2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status


Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Alexey A. Last name(s): Mordashov Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body


b) Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name


TUI AG


b) LEI


529900SL2WSPV293B552


4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code


Type: Share Descripti- Depositary Interests for underlying TUI AG Ordinary on: Shares; ISIN: DE000TUAG000


b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s) 1129.7134 GBp 980814952.50 GBp


d) Aggregated information


Price Aggregated volume 1129.7134 GBp 980814952.5000 GBp


e) Date of the transaction


2017-02-20; UTC±0


f) Place of the transaction


Outside a trading venue



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


23.02.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: TUI AG Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4 30625 Hannover Germany Internet: www.tuigroup.com




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


33081 23.02.2017



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme riesiger Petrolithium-Lagerstätte!
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.000% in 12 Monaten - Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Zadar Ventures Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
30,35 $ 29,85 $ 0,50 $ +1,68% 23.02./17:51
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US2536511031 856244 30,60 $ 21,05 $
Werte im Artikel
30,35 plus
+1,68%
32,86 plus
+1,55%
72,36 plus
+0,91%
852,17 minus
-0,40%
13,30 minus
-0,53%
134,78 minus
-0,98%
44,35 minus
-2,21%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		28,56 € +1,31%  17:27
Stuttgart 28,69 € +2,25%  17:08
Xetra 28,88 € +2,14%  16:47
NYSE 30,35 $ +1,68%  17:51
Frankfurt 28,603 € +0,71%  16:47
Berlin 28,21 € +0,20%  08:09
München 28,04 € -0,11%  08:00
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme riesiger Petrolithium-Lagerstätte! Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.000% in 12 Monaten - Lithium-Aktientip!

Zadar Ventures Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
103 bin kein kluger Mann aber ich . 14.02.17
  Löschung 01.11.12
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...