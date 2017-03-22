DGAP-DD: TAG Immobilien AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title: First name: Claudia Last name(s): Hoyer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

TAG Immobilien AG

b) LEI

529900TAE68USJNXLR59

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0008303504

b) Nature of the transaction

The variable remuneration paid to the Management board consisted at half in TAG Shares, which are transferred after a vesting period of three years. In 2016 the member of the Management Board acquired the right at 20th March 2017 to receive 10,617 TAG Shares.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction

2017-03-20; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

