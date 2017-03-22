DGAP-DD: TAG Immobilien AG (english)

Erweiterte Funktionen



^ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


22.03.2017 / 12:48 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a) Name


Title: Dr. First name: Harboe Last name(s): Vaagt


2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body


b) Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name


TAG Immobilien AG


b) LEI


529900TAE68USJNXLR59


4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code


Type: Share ISIN: DE0008303504


b) Nature of the transaction


The variable remuneration paid to the Management board consisted at half in TAG Shares, which are transferred after a vesting period of three years. In 2016 the member of the Management Board acquired the right at 20th March 2017 to receive 10,617 TAG Shares.


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s) not numberable not numberable


d) Aggregated information


Price Aggregated volume not numberable not numberable


e) Date of the transaction


2017-03-20; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction


Outside a trading venue



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


22.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: TAG Immobilien AG Steckelhörn 5 20457 Hamburg Germany Internet: http://www.tag-ag.com




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


33829 22.03.2017


°



