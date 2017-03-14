DGAP-DD: Symrise AG (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Symrise":

^ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

14.03.2017 / 15:11 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Heinz-Jürgen Last name(s): Bertram

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Symrise AG

b) LEI

529900D82I6R9601CF26

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000SYM9999

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 59.04 EUR 118080.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 59.04 EUR 118080.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2017-03-14; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

Language: English Company: Symrise AG Mühlenfeldstraße 1 37603 Holzminden Germany Internet: www.symrise.com

