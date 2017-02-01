Erweiterte Funktionen

DGAP-DD: Symrise AG (english)




01.02.17 16:34
dpa-AFX


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


01.02.2017 / 16:18 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a) Name


Title: Dr. First name: Heinz-Jürgen Last name(s): Bertram


2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body


b) Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name


Symrise AG


b) LEI


529900D82I6R9601CF26


4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code


Type: Share ISIN: DE000SYM9999


b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s) 55.975 EUR 111950.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information


Price Aggregated volume 55.975 EUR 111950.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction


2017-01-31; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction


Name: Xetra MIC: XETR



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


01.02.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: Symrise AG Mühlenfeldstraße 1 37603 Holzminden Germany Internet: www.symrise.com




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


32643 01.02.2017



