DGAP-DD: Softing AG (english)

^ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


29.03.2017 / 08:53 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a) Name


Title: Dr. Dr. First name: Wolfgang Last name(s): Trier


2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body


b) Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name


Softing AG


b) LEI


529900S2ZKWINY4ZNU39


4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code


Type: Share ISIN: DE0005178008


b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s) 10.20 EUR 51051.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information


Price Aggregated volume 10.2000 EUR 51051.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction


2017-03-27; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction


Name: XETRA MIC: XETR



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


29.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: Softing AG Richard-Reitzner-Allee 6 85540 Haar Germany Internet: www.softing.com




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


34025 29.03.2017


