21.03.17 16:15
dpa-AFX


DGAP-DD: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft english


^ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


21.03.2017 / 16:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a) Name


Title: First name: Joe Last name(s): Kaeser


2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body


b) Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name


Siemens Aktiengesellschaft


b) LEI


W38RGI023J3WT1HWRP32


4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code


Type: Share ISIN: DE0007236101


b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s) 124.754536 EUR 3781434.74 EUR


d) Aggregated information


Price Aggregated volume 124.754536 EUR 3781434.74 EUR


e) Date of the transaction


2017-03-20; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction


Name: Xetra MIC: XETR



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


21.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Wittelsbacherplatz 2 80333 München Germany Internet: www.siemens.com




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


33249 21.03.2017


°



Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
123,30 € 124,75 € -1,45 € -1,16% 21.03./17:29
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0007236101 723610 126,50 € 86,82 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		123,038 € -1,46%  17:39
Nasdaq OTC Other 134,55 $ +1,09%  14:39
München 124,71 € +0,17%  08:16
Berlin 124,64 € +0,15%  13:29
Düsseldorf 124,66 € -0,08%  15:48
Hannover 123,40 € -0,96%  16:25
Stuttgart 123,275 € -1,07%  17:25
Frankfurt 123,25 € -1,14%  17:27
Xetra 123,30 € -1,16%  17:28
Hamburg 123,35 € -1,20%  17:09
