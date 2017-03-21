Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Siemens":

DGAP-DD: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft english

^ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.03.2017 / 16:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title: First name: Joe Last name(s): Kaeser

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI

W38RGI023J3WT1HWRP32

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0007236101

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 124.754536 EUR 3781434.74 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 124.754536 EUR 3781434.74 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2017-03-20; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

Language: English Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Wittelsbacherplatz 2 80333 München Germany Internet: www.siemens.com

