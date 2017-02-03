Erweiterte Funktionen

DGAP-DD: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (english)




03.02.17 16:15
dpa-AFX


DGAP-DD: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft english


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


03.02.2017 / 16:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a) Name


Title: First name: Michael Last name(s): Sigmund


2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body


b) Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name


Siemens Aktiengesellschaft


b) LEI


W38RGI023J3WT1HWRP32


4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code


Type: Share ISIN: DE0007236101


b) Nature of the transaction


Order to purchase Siemens shares in the amount of 8,775.19 EUR (less taxes and contributions) as an automatic reinvestment of dividends (in connection with Siemens Share Programs) for the following price: Volume Weighted Average Price for all Siemens shares which are acquired for all beneficiaries under the Siemens Share Programs by way of dividend reinvestment within three trading days after receipt of the dividend. Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s) not numberable not numberable


d) Aggregated information


Price Aggregated volume not numberable not numberable


e) Date of the transaction


2017-02-01; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction


Name: Xetra MIC: XERT



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


03.02.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Wittelsbacherplatz 2 80333 München Germany Internet: www.siemens.com




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


32627 03.02.2017



Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
118,366 € 119,20 € -0,834 € -0,70% 03.02./18:22
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0007236101 723610 123,31 € 79,30 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		118,366 € -0,70%  18:19
Düsseldorf 119,11 € +0,09%  14:33
Hannover 119,05 € -0,13%  10:43
Berlin 118,50 € -0,54%  15:49
Xetra 118,25 € -0,55%  17:35
München 118,40 € -0,66%  15:42
Hamburg 118,32 € -0,74%  17:45
Frankfurt 118,20 € -0,76%  17:58
Stuttgart 118,163 € -0,88%  18:05
Nasdaq OTC Other 127,75 $ -2,85%  02.02.17
  = Realtime
