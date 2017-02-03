DGAP-DD: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (english)
03.02.17 16:15
dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft english
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
03.02.2017 / 16:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title: Prof. Dr. First name: Siegfried Last name(s): Russwurm
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
b) LEI
W38RGI023J3WT1HWRP32
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share ISIN: DE0007236101
b) Nature of the transaction
Order to purchase Siemens shares in the amount of 221,971.40 EUR (less taxes and contributions) as an automatic reinvestment of dividends (in connection with Siemens Share Programs) for the following price: Volume Weighted Average Price for all Siemens shares which are acquired for all beneficiaries under the Siemens Share Programs by way of dividend reinvestment within three trading days after receipt of the dividend. Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s) not numberable not numberable
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume not numberable not numberable
e) Date of the transaction
2017-02-01; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra MIC: XERT
03.02.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Wittelsbacherplatz 2 80333 München Germany Internet: www.siemens.com
32625 03.02.2017
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|118,366 €
|119,20 €
|-0,834 €
|-0,70%
|03.02./18:20
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0007236101
|723610
|123,31 €
|79,30 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|118,366 €
|-0,70%
|18:19
|Düsseldorf
|119,11 €
|+0,09%
|14:33
|Hannover
|119,05 €
|-0,13%
|10:43
|Berlin
|118,50 €
|-0,54%
|15:49
|Xetra
|118,25 €
|-0,55%
|17:35
|München
|118,40 €
|-0,66%
|15:42
|Hamburg
|118,32 €
|-0,74%
|17:45
|Frankfurt
|118,20 €
|-0,76%
|17:58
|Stuttgart
|118,163 €
|-0,88%
|18:05
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|127,75 $
|-2,85%
|02.02.17
