DGAP-DD: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

03.02.2017 / 16:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title: First name: Joe Last name(s): Kaeser

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI

W38RGI023J3WT1HWRP32

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0007236101

b) Nature of the transaction

Order to purchase Siemens shares in the amount of 282,525.32 EUR (less taxes and contributions) as an automatic reinvestment of dividends (in connection with Siemens Share Programs) for the following price: Volume Weighted Average Price for all Siemens shares which are acquired for all beneficiaries under the Siemens Share Programs by way of dividend reinvestment within three trading days after receipt of the dividend. Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction

2017-02-01; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XERT

Language: English Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Wittelsbacherplatz 2 80333 München Germany Internet: www.siemens.com

32611 03.02.2017

