DGAP-DD: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (english)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title: First name: Michael Last name(s): Sigmund

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI

W38RGI023J3WT1HWRP32

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0007236101

b) Nature of the transaction

Order to sell a portion of 135 Siemens shares at the XETRA closing price on 2017-02-03, +1:00 UTC to cover tax and contribution obligations as of that date due to the transfer of shares (in connection with a Siemens Share Program). Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction

2017-02-01; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

Language: English Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Wittelsbacherplatz 2 80333 München Germany Internet: www.siemens.com

