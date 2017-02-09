Erweiterte Funktionen



DGAP-DD: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG (english)




09.02.17 10:48
dpa-AFX


DGAP-DD: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG english


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


09.02.2017 / 10:32 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a) Name


Name and legal form: SN Assets GmbH


2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status


Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Andreas Last name(s): Schneider-Neureither Position: Member of the managing body


b) Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name


SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG


b) LEI


529900VKQHIQKPDF7811


4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code


Type: Share ISIN: DE0007203705


b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s) 47.865 EUR 216158.34 EUR


d) Aggregated information


Price Aggregated volume 47.865 EUR 216158.34 EUR


e) Date of the transaction


2017-02-07; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction


Outside a trading venue



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


09.02.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG Dossenheimer Landstraße 100 69121 Heidelberg Germany Internet: www.snp-ag.com




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


32789 09.02.2017



MMMM




Aktuell
Übernahme - Bis zu 79 g/t Gold! Nachbar 150x höher bewertet - 862% mit Gold-Aktientip!  
 
Astorius Resources Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
48,00 € 47,68 € 0,32 € +0,67% 09.02./10:47
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0007203705 720370 48,75 € 21,90 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		48,049 € -0,53%  10:46
Xetra 48,00 € +0,67%  10:47
Stuttgart 47,825 € +0,47%  09:15
Berlin 47,985 € +0,47%  10:25
Düsseldorf 48,015 € +0,43%  09:53
Frankfurt 47,80 € +0,01%  09:04
München 48,00 € 0,00%  08:02
Hamburg 47,99 € -0,25%  08:09
  = Realtime
Aktuell
3,24% Lithium - Potentielle Weltklasse-Lithium-Lagerstätte! Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
377 Von nun an ging´s wieder berg. 04:29
17 SNP-läuft und läuft? 01.12.15
21 SNP mit grandiosen Zahlen 09.03.11
  Aktie mit Mehrwochenhoch 15.02.08
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...