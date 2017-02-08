DGAP-DD: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG (english)
08.02.17 10:27
dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG english
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
08.02.2017 / 10:12 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Name and legal form: SN Assets GmbH
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Andreas Last name(s): Schneider-Neureither Position: Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG
b) LEI
529900VKQHIQKPDF7811
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share ISIN: DE0007203705
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s) 47.244 EUR 529888.70 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume 47.244 EUR 529888.70 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2017-02-06; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
08.02.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English Company: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG Dossenheimer Landstraße 100 69121 Heidelberg Germany Internet: www.snp-ag.com
End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------
32759 08.02.2017
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|47,865 €
|48,18 €
|-0,315 €
|-0,65%
|08.02./12:06
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0007203705
|720370
|48,75 €
|21,90 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|47,901 €
|-1,25%
|12:13
|Hamburg
|48,11 €
|+1,55%
|08:09
|Frankfurt
|48,74 €
|+1,05%
|10:55
|Stuttgart
|48,39 €
|+0,27%
|09:15
|Düsseldorf
|47,81 €
|+0,22%
|09:55
|München
|48,00 €
|+0,15%
|08:00
|Berlin
|47,95 €
|-0,38%
|11:59
|Xetra
|47,865 €
|-0,65%
|12:03
