DGAP-DD: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG (english)

02.02.17 12:44
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


02.02.2017 / 12:29 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a) Name


Name and legal form: SN Assets GmbH


2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status


Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Andreas Last name(s): Schneider-Neureither Position: Member of the managing body


b) Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name


SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG


b) LEI


529900VKQHIQKPDF7811


4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code


Type: Share ISIN: DE0007203705


b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s) 42.998 EUR 25798.80 EUR


d) Aggregated information


Price Aggregated volume 42.998 EUR 25798.80 EUR


e) Date of the transaction


2017-02-01; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction


Outside a trading venue



02.02.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


Language: English Company: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG Dossenheimer Landstraße 100 69121 Heidelberg Germany Internet: www.snp-ag.com




