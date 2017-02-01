Erweiterte Funktionen



01.02.17 13:51
DGAP-DD: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG english


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


01.02.2017 / 13:35 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a) Name


Name and legal form: SN Assets GmbH


2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status


Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Andreas Last name(s): Schneider-Neureither Position: Member of the managing body


b) Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name


SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG


b) LEI


529900VKQHIQKPDF7811


4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code


Type: Share ISIN: DE0007203705


b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s) 43.085 EUR 3662.23 EUR 43.12 EUR 991.76 EUR 43.09 EUR 7196.03 EUR 43.19 EUR 4319.00 EUR 43.20 EUR 25920.00 EUR 43.39 EUR 1084.75 EUR


d) Aggregated information


Price Aggregated volume 43.17377 EUR 43173.77 EUR


e) Date of the transaction


2017-01-31; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction


Name: Xetra MIC: XETR



01.02.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


Language: English Company: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG Dossenheimer Landstraße 100 69121 Heidelberg Germany Internet: www.snp-ag.com




32635 01.02.2017



