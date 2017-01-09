DGAP-DD: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Name and legal form: SN Assets GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Andreas Last name(s): Schneider-Neureither Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG

b) LEI

529900VKQHIQKPDF7811

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0007203705

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 40.50 EUR 44509.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 40.50 EUR 44509.50 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2017-01-06; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

Language: English Company: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG Dossenheimer Landstraße 100 69121 Heidelberg Germany Internet: www.snp-ag.com

