DGAP-DD: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG (english)




03.01.17 10:49
dpa-AFX


DGAP-DD: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG english


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


03.01.2017 / 10:32 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a) Name


Name and legal form: SN Assets GmbH


2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status


Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Andreas Last name(s): Schneider-Neureither Position: Member of the managing body


b) Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name


SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG


b) LEI


529900VKQHIQKPDF7811


4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code


Type: Share ISIN: DE0007203705


b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s) 39.50 EUR 127980.00 EUR 39.70 EUR 1191.00 EUR 39.695 EUR 4763.49 EUR 39.78 EUR 15912.00 EUR 39.865 EUR 5022.99 EUR 40.05 EUR 40050.00 EUR 39.49 EUR 78.98 EUR 39.50 EUR 39421.00 EUR 39.60 EUR 31798.80 EUR 40.05 EUR 15018.75 EUR 40.00 EUR 80000.00 EUR 40.10 EUR 10025.00 EUR 40.18 EUR 6428.80 EUR 40.40 EUR 3878.40 EUR 41.00 EUR 37761.00 EUR 40.395 EUR 6463.20 EUR 40.45 EUR 9505.75 EUR 39.00 EUR 4212.00 EUR 39.00 EUR 23166.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information


Price Aggregated volume 39.9512 EUR 347655.67 EUR


e) Date of the transaction


2016-12-30; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction


Name: Xetra MIC: XETR



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


03.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG Dossenheimer Landstraße 100 69121 Heidelberg Germany Internet: www.snp-ag.com




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


32139 03.01.2017



Bitte warten...