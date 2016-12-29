DGAP-DD: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG (english)

Erweiterte Funktionen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


29.12.2016 / 12:50 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a) Name


Name and legal form: SN Assets GmbH


2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status


Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Andreas Last name(s): Schneider-Neureither Position: Member of the managing body


b) Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name


SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG


b) LEI


529900VKQHIQKPDF7811


4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code


Type: Share ISIN: DE0007203705


b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s) 39.00 EUR 2847.00 EUR 39.00 EUR 12207.00 EUR 39.00 EUR 50505.00 EUR 39.00 EUR 3900.00 EUR 39.00 EUR 1560.00 EUR 39.00 EUR 19500.00 EUR 39.00 EUR 12831.00 EUR 39.00 EUR 5070.00 EUR 39.00 EUR 31395.00 EUR 39.00 EUR 11466.00 EUR 39.00 EUR 2067.00 EUR 39.00 EUR 12987.00 EUR 39.00 EUR 3783.00 EUR 39.00 EUR 1794.00 EUR 39.00 EUR 6630.00 EUR 39.00 EUR 7800.00 EUR 39.00 EUR 23400.00 EUR 39.00 EUR 429.00 EUR 39.00 EUR 15600.00 EUR 39.00 EUR 39000.00 EUR 39.00 EUR 4290.00 EUR 39.00 EUR 25935.00 EUR 39.00 EUR 1989.00 EUR 39.00 EUR 3510.00 EUR 39.00 EUR 5421.00 EUR 39.00 EUR 11622.00 EUR 39.00 EUR 3900.00 EUR 39.00 EUR 39000.00 EUR 39.00 EUR 5226.00 EUR 39.00 EUR 12480.00 EUR 39.00 EUR 3900.00 EUR 39.00 EUR 7176.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information


Price Aggregated volume 39.00 EUR 389220.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction


2016-12-28; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction


Name: Xetra MIC: XETR



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


MMMM


Bitte warten...