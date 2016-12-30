DGAP-DD: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Name and legal form: SN Assets GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Andreas Last name(s): Schneider-Neureither Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG

b) LEI

529900VKQHIQKPDF7811

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0007203705

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 38.30 EUR 1915.00 EUR 38.445 EUR 7689.00 EUR 38.31 EUR 6895.80 EUR 38.45 EUR 7843.80 EUR 38.555 EUR 15422.00 EUR 38.81 EUR 8538.20 EUR 39.00 EUR 14664.00 EUR 39.00 EUR 2886.00 EUR 39.00 EUR 39000.00 EUR 39.00 EUR 3900.00 EUR 39.00 EUR 12480.00 EUR 39.00 EUR 3900.00 EUR 39.00 EUR 1014.00 EUR 39.00 EUR 78000.00 EUR 39.00 EUR 7800.00 EUR 39.00 EUR 5850.00 EUR 39.00 EUR 3315.00 EUR 39.00 EUR 3900.00 EUR 39.00 EUR 1170.00 EUR 39.00 EUR 19500.00 EUR 38.67 EUR 6573.90 EUR 38.90 EUR 2723.00 EUR 39.00 EUR 3900.00 EUR 39.00 EUR 1872.00 EUR 39.00 EUR 1950.00 EUR 39.00 EUR 15015.00 EUR 39.00 EUR 3900.00 EUR 39.00 EUR 34632.00 EUR 39.00 EUR 8463.00 EUR 39.00 EUR 15600.00 EUR 39.00 EUR 19500.00 EUR 39.00 EUR 5850.00 EUR 39.00 EUR 3900.00 EUR 39.00 EUR 8190.00 EUR 39.00 EUR 2340.00 EUR 39.00 EUR 9243.00 EUR 38.00 EUR 13870.00 EUR 38.00 EUR 7334.00 EUR 38.00 EUR 4940.00 EUR 38.00 EUR 35606.00 EUR 39.00 EUR 38454.00 EUR 39.00 EUR 35100.00 EUR 39.00 EUR 5265.00 EUR 39.00 EUR 3900.00 EUR 39.00 EUR 4329.00 EUR 39.00 EUR 10374.00 EUR 39.00 EUR 12168.00 EUR 39.00 EUR 50856.00 EUR 39.00 EUR 19500.00 EUR 39.00 EUR 18330.00 EUR 39.00 EUR 27300.00 EUR 39.00 EUR 9750.00 EUR 39.00 EUR 3900.00 EUR 39.00 EUR 32019.00 EUR 39.00 EUR 19461.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 38.88 EUR 741790.70 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2016-12-29; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

Language: English Company: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG Dossenheimer Landstraße 100 69121 Heidelberg Germany Internet: www.snp-ag.com

32093 30.12.2016

