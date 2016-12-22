Erweiterte Funktionen

DGAP-DD: SGL CARBON SE (english)




22.12.16 20:44
dpa-AFX


DGAP-DD: SGL CARBON SE english


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


22.12.2016 / 20:29 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a) Name


Name and legal form: SKion GmbH


2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status


Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Susanne Last name(s): Klatten Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body


b) Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name


SGL CARBON SE


b) LEI


52990038IB31TYK07X63


4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code


Type: Share ISIN: DE0007235301


b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition; Transaction is not related to the participation in an employee share scheme


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s) 7.80 EUR 12934053.60 EUR


d) Aggregated information


Price Aggregated volume 7.80 EUR 12934053.60 EUR


e) Date of the transaction


2016-12-20; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction


Outside a trading venue



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


22.12.2016 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: SGL CARBON SE Söhnleinstraße 8 65201 Wiesbaden Germany Internet: www.sglgroup.de




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


32027 22.12.2016



Bitte warten...