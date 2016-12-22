Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "SGL Carbon":

DGAP-DD: SGL CARBON SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.12.2016 / 20:29 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Name and legal form: SKion GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Susanne Last name(s): Klatten Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

SGL CARBON SE

b) LEI

52990038IB31TYK07X63

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0007235301

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition; Transaction is not related to the participation in an employee share scheme

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 7.80 EUR 12934053.60 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 7.80 EUR 12934053.60 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2016-12-20; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Language: English Company: SGL CARBON SE Söhnleinstraße 8 65201 Wiesbaden Germany Internet: www.sglgroup.de

