DGAP-DD: SAF-HOLLAND S.A. (english)




12.01.17 19:04
dpa-AFX


DGAP-DD: SAF-HOLLAND S.A. english


SAF-HOLLAND S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


12.01.2017 / 18:49 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Jack Gisinger


2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Member of the Board of Directors of SAF-HOLLAND S.A. b) Initial notification / amendment


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name SAF-HOLLAND S.A. b) LEI 222100QJQLUJHWREL0- 58


4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial share instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN: LU0307018795 b) Nature of the transaction Sale c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 14.506 3,500 shares EUR d) Aggregated information - 50,771 EUR Aggreg- ated volume - 14.506 EUR Price e) Date of the transaction January 12, 2017 f) Place of the transaction XETRA


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


12.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: SAF-HOLLAND S.A. 68-70, boulevard de la Pétrusse L-2320 Luxembourg Grand Duchy of Luxembourg Internet: www.safholland.com




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


32317 12.01.2017



MMMM


hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
14,444 € 14,529 € -0,085 € -0,59% 12.01./20:36
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
LU0307018795 A0MU70 14,66 € 8,88 €
Werte im Artikel
106,75 minus
-0,25%
14,44 minus
-0,59%
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		14,444 € -0,59%  20:21
Hamburg 14,505 € +0,73%  08:09
Hannover 14,505 € +0,73%  08:10
Düsseldorf 14,58 € +0,66%  11:01
Frankfurt 14,496 € +0,10%  18:26
Berlin 14,465 € +0,10%  18:45
Xetra 14,46 € +0,07%  17:35
Stuttgart 14,50 € +0,03%  09:03
München 14,475 € -0,17%  08:00
Nasdaq OTC Other 13,80 $ -0,22%  22.12.16
  = Realtime
