DGAP-DD: SAF-HOLLAND S.A. (english)

SAF-HOLLAND S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Jack Gisinger
2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Member of the Board of Directors of SAF-HOLLAND S.A. b) Initial notification / amendment
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name SAF-HOLLAND S.A. b) LEI 222100QJQLUJHWREL0- 58
4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial share instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN: LU0307018795 b) Nature of the transaction Sale c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 14.506 3,500 shares EUR d) Aggregated information - 50,771 EUR Aggreg- ated volume - 14.506 EUR Price e) Date of the transaction January 12, 2017 f) Place of the transaction XETRA
Language: English Company: SAF-HOLLAND S.A. 68-70, boulevard de la Pétrusse L-2320 Luxembourg Grand Duchy of Luxembourg Internet: www.safholland.com
