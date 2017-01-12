Erweiterte Funktionen



12.01.17 13:15
dpa-AFX


DGAP-DD: Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft english


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


12.01.2017 / 13:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a) Name


Title: First name: Thilo Last name(s): von Selchow


2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body


b) Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name


Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft


b) LEI




4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code


Type: Share ISIN: DE0006001902


b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s) 2.91 EUR 16249.44 EUR


d) Aggregated information


Price Aggregated volume 2.91 EUR 16249.44 EUR


e) Date of the transaction


2017-01-10; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction


Name: Berlin Stock Exchange MIC: XBER



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


12.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft Mannhardtstr. 6 80538 München Germany Internet: www.ringmetall.de




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


32287 12.01.2017



MMMM


