DGAP-DD: Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft (english)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
12.01.2017 / 13:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title: First name: Thilo Last name(s): von Selchow
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share ISIN: DE0006001902
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s) 2.91 EUR 16249.44 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume 2.91 EUR 16249.44 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2017-01-10; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction
Name: Berlin Stock Exchange MIC: XBER
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
