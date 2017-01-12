DGAP-DD: Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title: First name: Thilo Last name(s): von Selchow

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0006001902

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 2.91 EUR 16249.44 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 2.91 EUR 16249.44 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2017-01-10; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Berlin Stock Exchange MIC: XBER

Language: English Company: Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft Mannhardtstr. 6 80538 München Germany Internet: www.ringmetall.de

32287 12.01.2017

