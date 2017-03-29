Erweiterte Funktionen



DGAP-DD: RWE Aktiengesellschaft (english)




29.03.17 12:56
dpa-AFX


DGAP-DD: RWE Aktiengesellschaft english


^ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


29.03.2017 / 12:40 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a) Name


Title: First name: Dagmar Last name(s): Mühlenfeld


2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body


b) Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name


RWE Aktiengesellschaft


b) LEI


529900GB7KCA94ACC940


4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code


Type: Share ISIN: DE0007037129


b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s) 14.769 EUR 10042.92 EUR


d) Aggregated information


Price Aggregated volume 14.769 EUR 10042.92 EUR


e) Date of the transaction


2017-03-28; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction


Name: Tradegate MIC: TGAT



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


29.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: RWE Aktiengesellschaft Opernplatz 1 45128 Essen Germany Internet: www.rwe.com




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


34043 29.03.2017


°



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme nahe Fission Uranium, NexGen und Cameco - Kursrallye voraus!
525% Uran-Aktientip - Die beste Aktie 2017!  
 
Azincourt Uranium Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
11,02 € 11,055 € -0,035 € -0,32% 29.03./13:07
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0007037145 703714 11,86 € 7,99 €
Werte im Artikel
 plus
+0,73%
14,78 plus
+0,54%
11,02 minus
-0,32%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		11,018 € -0,11%  12:32
Frankfurt 11,008 € +0,85%  13:00
Berlin 11,025 € +0,41%  12:40
Stuttgart 11,025 € +0,36%  13:10
München 11,155 € 0,00%  08:00
Düsseldorf 10,89 € -0,05%  08:13
Hamburg 10,89 € -0,05%  08:09
Hannover 10,89 € -0,05%  08:10
Xetra 11,02 € -0,32%  12:48
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme nahe Fission Uranium, NexGen und Cameco - Kursrallye voraus! 525% Uran-Aktientip - Die beste Aktie 2017!

Azincourt Uranium Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
13 RWE und Uniper 13.12.16
121 RWE Vz 11.11.16
10 Mal eine technische Frage zum. 07.02.13
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...