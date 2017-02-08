Erweiterte Funktionen



08.02.17 12:09
DGAP-DD: RWE Aktiengesellschaft english


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


08.02.2017 / 11:53 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a) Name


Title: First name: Martina Last name(s): Koederitz


2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body


b) Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name


RWE Aktiengesellschaft


b) LEI


529900GB7KCA94ACC940


4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code


Type: Share ISIN: DE0007037129


b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s) 12.13 EUR 17527.85 EUR


d) Aggregated information


Price Aggregated volume 12.1300 EUR 17527.8500 EUR


e) Date of the transaction


2017-02-03; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction


Name: Xetra MIC: XETR



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


08.02.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: RWE Aktiengesellschaft Opernplatz 1 45128 Essen Germany Internet: www.rwe.com




32763 08.02.2017



