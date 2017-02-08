DGAP-DD: RWE Aktiengesellschaft english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

08.02.2017 / 08:25





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Monika Last name(s): Kircher

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

RWE Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI

529900GB7KCA94ACC940

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0007037129

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 11.98 EUR 5510.80 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 11.9800 EUR 5510.8000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2017-02-07; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

08.02.2017

Language: English Company: RWE Aktiengesellschaft Opernplatz 1 45128 Essen Germany Internet: www.rwe.com

End of News DGAP News Service

32745 08.02.2017

