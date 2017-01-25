DGAP-DD: RWE Aktiengesellschaft (english)
DGAP-DD: RWE Aktiengesellschaft english
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
25.01.2017 / 15:01 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Name and legal form: Sulmana Vermögensverwaltung GmbH
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Hans-Peter Last name(s): Keitel Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
RWE Aktiengesellschaft
b) LEI
529900GB7KCA94ACC940
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share ISIN: DE0007037129
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s) 12.62 EUR 10979.40 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume 12.62 EUR 10979.40 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2017-01-24; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra MIC: XETR
Language: English Company: RWE Aktiengesellschaft Opernplatz 1 45128 Essen Germany Internet: www.rwe.com
