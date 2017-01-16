DGAP-DD: RWE Aktiengesellschaft english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title: First name: Günther Last name(s): Schartz

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

RWE Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI

529900GB7KCA94ACC940

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0007037129

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 12.366 EUR 16013.97 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 12.366 EUR 16013.97 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2017-01-13; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Frankfurt MIC: XFRA

Language: English Company: RWE Aktiengesellschaft Opernplatz 1 45128 Essen Germany Internet: www.rwe.com

