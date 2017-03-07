DGAP-DD: RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG (english)
07.03.17 16:41
dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG english
^ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
07.03.2017 / 16:25 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Name and legal form: B. Braun Melsungen Aktiengesellschaft
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Person closely associated with: Title: Prof. Dr. h. c. First name: Ludwig Georg Last name(s): Braun Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG
b) LEI
529900MVGMIVUDQY9E20
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share ISIN: DE0007042301
b) Nature of the transaction
Discretionary order to price friendly acquire up to 1,200,000 shares up to and including March 30, 2018.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s) not numberable not numberable
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume not numberable not numberable
e) Date of the transaction
2017-03-07; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
07.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English Company: RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG Salzburger Leite 1 97616 Bad Neustadt a.d.Saale Germany Internet: www.rhoen-klinikum-ag.com
End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------
33395 07.03.2017
°
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|25,00 €
|24,917 €
|0,083 €
|+0,33%
|07.03./18:25
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0007042301
|704230
|28,60 €
|22,76 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|25,00 €
|+0,33%
|17:26
|Frankfurt
|24,95 €
|+0,81%
|16:27
|Berlin
|24,845 €
|+0,63%
|08:02
|Hamburg
|24,83 €
|+0,59%
|08:09
|Xetra
|25,00 €
|+0,58%
|17:35
|Hannover
|24,83 €
|+0,57%
|08:10
|Stuttgart
|24,97 €
|+0,52%
|17:15
|Düsseldorf
|24,82 €
|+0,40%
|08:13
|München
|24,845 €
|+0,22%
|08:00
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|26,15 $
|-4,21%
|02.03.17
