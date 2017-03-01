DGAP-DD: RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG (english)

Erweiterte Funktionen

01.03.17
dpa-AFX


RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


01.03.2017 / 16:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a) Name


Name and legal form: HCM SE


2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status


Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Eugen Last name(s): Münch Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body


b) Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name


RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG


b) LEI


529900MVGMIVUDQY9E20


4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code


Type: Share ISIN: DE0007042301


b) Nature of the transaction


Share purchase of another 1,000,000 shares of RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft with physical delivery of shares right after conclusion of the transaction within the scope of an amendment of the share purchase and forward share purchase agreement of August 23, 2016 (see notification of August 25, 2016). The Purchaser is making an additional prepayment amounting to EUR 33,750,000 in scope of the above mentioned amendment of the share purchase and forward share purchase agreement of August 23, 2016 for the shares, which are acquired through the share purchase and for the shares, which are acquired through the forward share purchase agreement (see notification of August 25, 2016).


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s) not numberable not numberable


d) Aggregated information


Price Aggregated volume not numberable not numberable


e) Date of the transaction


2017-03-01; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction


Outside a trading venue



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


01.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG Salzburger Leite 1 97616 Bad Neustadt a.d.Saale Germany Internet: www.rhoen-klinikum-ag.com




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


33233 01.03.2017



